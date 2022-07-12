Upstate New York News Anchor Explains Bizarre Broadcast

An Upstate New York news anchor who recently gained national attention due to concerning behavior during a weekend newscast has released a statement to explain her bizarre conduct.

CBS 6 Albany’s Heather Kovar, a five-year station veteran, was suspended from the TV news station after live footage of a Saturday evening broadcast that showed her slurring, making incoherent statements, and calling the meteorologist by the wrong name went viral on social media.

Viewers took to Twitter and Facebook to comment during the concerning on-air moment (some comments nicer than others), leading to a slew of negative attention towards the anchor and the station.

CBS 6 Albany releases a statement

A statement released the following day by WRGB station vice president and general manager Robert Croteau, said:

“Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

Kovar blames behavior on sleep deprivation and exhaustion

On Sunday night, Kovar released a statement to the Albany Times Union, to explain her behavior during the worrisome news broadcast. Kovar says she

"returned early from family leave following my dad’s death. On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31. Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted."

Kovar had previously opened up on social media about taking a leave of absence from the TV station to spend time with her father while he was in hospice. Her father has since sadly passed away.

