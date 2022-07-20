The heat is on! The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in Central New York, where it'll feel more like stepping past the gates of hell with temperatures in the triple digits.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday, July 20. Heat index values are expected to be 95 to 100 in Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, and Madison counties.

Stay Cool

If you don't have air conditioning to stay cool today, head to the local pool or area beaches. Cooling centers have also been set up all over New York State. Here's a list of centers in Oneida County. Just be sure to call before you go. You can see a full list on the Department of Health website.

Oneida County Cooling Centers

New Hartford Senior Center, 1 Sherman St, New Hartford, 315-724-8966

New York Mills Senior Center, 320 Main St, New York Mills, 315-736-7360

North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 315-724-2430

Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 315-223-3073

Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 315-797-8520

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 315-339-6457

Tips to Beat the Heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the peak hours of 11 AM to 4 PM. Exercise should be done between 4 AM and 7 AM



Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss



Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods



Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine



If possible, stay out of the sun and in air conditioning. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning



If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and the over-warming effects of sunlight on your body



Do not leave children, pets, or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes

Heat Deaths

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.

Get more extreme heat advice from the New York State Department of Health.

