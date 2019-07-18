Your Car Is Hotter Than You Think…And That Can Kill Your Dog

Even on a moderately warm day, the inside of your parked car is no place for your pet.

With summer upon us, and blazing temperatures becoming the norm, reports have started to come in of dogs dying after being left in a car for "just a few minutes." Even on a day that doesn't seem particularly hot, the interior of your car can get too hot very quickly.

The rule of thumb is this: in just 10 minutes, the interior temperature on your car will rise as much as 20 degrees. That means even if it's just 75 outside, your car can quickly reach 95 degrees. On hotter day, the situation is even worse.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that it's never a good idea to leave your dog in a parked car - even if you crack the windows. 'Cracked windows' don't provide enough air flow to significantly impact the interior temperature of your vehicle.

Just how hot can it get? Take a look at this chart:

Credit: Jan Null, CCM/San Francisco State University via AVMA.org

On a hot day, in very little time, your car is hot enough to give your dog heat stroke, or worse, kill them.

How do you know if your dog is suffering from heat stroke? According to Pet MD, you should look for excessive panting and signs of discomfort. A dog overheating may also be unable or unwilling to move around. Other signs of heatstroke in dogs include drooling, reddened gums, vomiting, diarrhea, mental dullness or loss of consciousness, uncoordinated movement, and collapse.

If you suspect heatstroke in a dog, you should take immediate steps to cool the dog by placing him or her in a cool bath or shower, or by wetting them with cool water from a hose. You should also immediately contact a veterinarian for emergency treatment. You can see more detailed instructions at PetMD.com.

The best thing to do - even when it's just slightly warm - is to leave your dog at home.