Reminder: Don’t Leave Kids, Pets in Hot Vehicles

It's something that should truly go without saying, but sometimes people need a little reminder.

It is HOT today - and honestly it's been hot all week long. The high temperatures combined with increasing humidity could drive the heat index into triple digits by the end of the week. And with the temps today, we've reached a record high.

The heat advisory in effect today lasts until around 8 pm, and the Utica Police Department's Community Outreach Team took to Facebook to remind the community of the dangers of leaving children and pets unattended in motor vehicles in the summertime.

"It's never okay to leave a child or a family pet in a motor vehicle, even for a brief time. On a hot day, temperatures inside a closed motor vehicle can soar to dangerous levels in as little as five minutes."

They also listed some tips from BeSafe.org to prevent forgetful behaviors.

Develop a Safe Routine

"Look before you leave.” Check the backseat of your car every time you leave the car. Get items from the backseat by opening the rear doors. This will ensure that you do not forget anything or anyone. Use mirrors to see your children. Never put child safety seats behind you. Put your child’s bags in the front seat and put your personal items in the back. With diaper bags in plain sight, you are less likely to forget that you are travelling with a child.

UPD says that in 2019 there were 52 child vehicular heatstroke deaths in the US. If you are out in the community and you see a young child or pet in an unattended vehicle, don't be afraid to take action.