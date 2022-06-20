9 Cool Tips to Beat CNY Heat During Late Season Scorching Weather

It's going to be a hot one in Central New York. Be sure to stay cool, as temperatures hit the 90s. Here are some tips to beat the heat during late season scorcher.

Hit the Water

If you don't have air conditioning, head to the local pool, splash pad, or area beach. Cooling centers have also been set up all over New York State. Here's a list of centers in Oneida County, but be sure to call before you go.

Oneida County Cooling Centers

Dunham Public Library, 76 Main St, Whitesboro, 315-736-9734

Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington S., Rome, 315-336-4570

Kirkland Town Library, 55 1/2 College Street, Clinton, 315-853-2038

North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 315-724-2430

Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 315-223-3073

Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 315-797-8520

Sherrill Kenwood Library, 543 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, 315-363-5980

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 315-339-6457

Utica Public Library, 303 Genesee St, Utica, 315-735-2279

7 More Tips to Beat the Heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially from 11 AM to 4 PM, during the peak heat hours. Exercise between 4 AM and 7 AM when it's coolest.



Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables.



Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods



Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine



Stay out of the sun and in air conditioning if at all possible.



If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen, a hat to protect your face and loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.



NEVER leave children, pets, or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes

Heat Deaths

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.

Get more extreme heat advice from the New York State Department of Health.

If you HAVE to be outside today, get yourself a cooling towel. I swear by them and don't leave home without them on a hot day. You can thank me later.

