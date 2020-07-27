It's going to be another steamy one. A Heat Advisory is in effect for central New York from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m..

The National Weather Service says heat indexes could be near triple digits today. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible mainly from the Finger Lakes to the New York State Thruway between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with damaging winds and large hail possible.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room if you can, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Never leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes. A reported 51 young children died in hot cars in 2019. In 2020, a death was reported as early as April. Cars can heat up quickly when left in the sun.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses.

The Farmer's Almanac predicted a hotter than normal Summer with with the hottest periods in mid- to late July, and early August. It looks like we won't get a break from the heat until sometime in mid-August.