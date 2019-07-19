State Parks Open Longer, Cooling Centers Set Up for CNY Heat Wave

It's going to be a hot one in central New York. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 12pm Friday, July 19th to 8pm Saturday. Be sure to stay cool, as temperatures hit the 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.

If you don't have air conditioning, head to the local pool or area beaches. Swimming facilities at state parks will stay open longer during the heat wave, including Delta Lake and Green Lakes. Cooling centers have also been set up all over New York State. Here's a list in central New York, but be sure to call before you go.

Oneida County

North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 315-724-2430

Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 315-223-3073

Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 315-797-8520

South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 315-339-6457

Whitestown Senior Center, 1 Championship Way, Whitesboro, 315-768-6047

Madison County

Red Cross - Madison-Oneida Branch, 134 Vanderbilt Ave, Oneida, 315-363-2900

Montgomery County

Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, 518-673-3124

Earl Stock-VFW Post 3275, 30 River Street, Fort Plain, 518-993-2339

Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St, Fort Plain, 518-993-3432

Horace Inman Center, 53 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, 518-842-3815

St Johnsville Community Center & Village Hall, 16 Washington St, St Johnsville, 518-568-2221

Town of Glen Office Building, 7 Erie St, Fultonville, 518-853-3633

Onondaga County

Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 East Genesee Street, Baldwinsville, 315-635-5631

Beauchamp Branch Library, 2111 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-435-3395

Betts Branch Library, 4862 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-435-1940

Camillus Senior Center, 251/2 First Street, Camillus, 315-672-3163

Central Library - The Galleries of Syracuse, 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-435-1900

Cicero Senior Center, 5924 Lathrop Drive, Cicero, 315-452-3298

Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, 315-466-6000

Dewitt Community Library, 5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, 315-446-3578

Dewitt Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, 315-446-3910

Dunbar Center, 1453 State Street, Syracuse, 315-476-4269

East Syracuse Free Library, 4990 James Street, East Syracuse, 315-437-4841

Elbridge Free Library, 241 East Main Street, Elbridge, 315-689-7111

Fairmount Community Library, 406 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, 315-487-8933

Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, 315-637-6374

Fayetteville Senior Center, 584 E Genesee Street, Fayetteville, 315-637-9025

Great Northern Mall, 4155 State Route 31, Clay, 315-622-8928

Hazard Branch Library, 1620 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, 315-435-5326

Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd, Dewitt, 315-445-2360

Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic Street, Jordan, 315-689-3296

Jordan Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan, 315-689-9031

Lafayette Public Library, Rt. 11, North Lafayette, 315-677-3782

Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool, 315-457-0310

Magnarelli Community Center, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, 315-473-2673

Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 315-682-6400

Manlius Senior Center, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 315-682-7889

Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple Street, Marcellus, 315-673-3221

Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 Genesee Street, Camillus, 315-672-3661

Minoa Library, 242 N. Main Street, Minoa, 315-656-7401

Mundy Branch Library, 1204 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse, 315-435-3797

NOPL at Brewerton, 5437 Library Street, Brewerton, 315-676-7484

NOPL at Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, 315-699-2032

NOPL at North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse, 315-458-6184

Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, 315-472-6343

Onondaga Free Library, 4840 W. Seneca Tpk., Syracuse, 315-492-1727

Onondaga Senior Center, 4834 Velasko Road, Syracuse, 315-469-3464

Paine Branch Library, 113 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse, 315-435-5442

Petit Branch Library, 105 Victoria Place, Syracuse, 315-435-3636

Robert Cecile Community Center, 174 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, 315-473-2678

Salina Civic Center, 2826 Lemoyne Ave, Mattydale, 315-455-7096

Salina Library, 100 Belmont Street, Mattydale, 315-454-4524

Salvation Army Senior Center, 749 S. Warren Street, Syracuse, 315-479-1332

Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St, Skaneateles, 315-685-2266

Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee Street, Skaneateles, 315-685-5135

Solvay Public Library, 615 Woods Road, Solvay, 315-468-2441

Soule Branch Library, 101 Springfield Road, Syracuse, 315-435-5320

Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center, 401 South Avenue, Syracuse, 315-474-6823

Tully Free Library, 12 State Street, Tully, 315-696-8606

Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, 315-478-8634

White Branch Library, 763 Butternut Street, Syracuse, 315-435-3519

Otsego County

Wilber Pool, 1 Wilber Park Dr, Oneonta, 607-432-0010 (Fees: Free for city residents, $1 (child)-$3(adult) for non residents)

Greater Plains Pool (Lawn Park Pool), 60 West End Ave, Oneonta, 607-433-1370

Worcester Town Pool, 198 Main St, Worcester, 607-397-8978

Baker's Beach, 8114 St Hwy 28, Richfield Springs, 315-858-2043

State Parks Open Longer

Mohawk Valley

Delta Lake

Mine Kill pool

Central Region

Green Lakes State Park

Finger Lakes

Letchworth pool

Sampson

Darien Lakes

Hamlin

See the full list of parks in New York state.

Tips to Beat the Heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exercise should be done in between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.



Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss.



Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods



Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine



If possible, stay out of the sun an in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning



If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body



Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes



Check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs



Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

If you HAVE to be outside today, get yourself a cooling towel. I swear by them and don't leave home without it on a hot day. You can thank me later.