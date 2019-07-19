State Parks Open Longer, Cooling Centers Set Up for CNY Heat Wave
It's going to be a hot one in central New York. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 12pm Friday, July 19th to 8pm Saturday. Be sure to stay cool, as temperatures hit the 90s with a heat index in the triple digits.
If you don't have air conditioning, head to the local pool or area beaches. Swimming facilities at state parks will stay open longer during the heat wave, including Delta Lake and Green Lakes. Cooling centers have also been set up all over New York State. Here's a list in central New York, but be sure to call before you go.
Oneida County
North Utica Senior Citizens, 50 Riverside Drive, Utica, 315-724-2430
Parkway Senior Center, 220 Memorial Pkwy Utica, 315-223-3073
Sangertown Mall, 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, 315-797-8520
South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge St, Rome, 315-339-6457
Whitestown Senior Center, 1 Championship Way, Whitesboro, 315-768-6047
Madison County
Red Cross - Madison-Oneida Branch, 134 Vanderbilt Ave, Oneida, 315-363-2900
Montgomery County
Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, 518-673-3124
Earl Stock-VFW Post 3275, 30 River Street, Fort Plain, 518-993-2339
Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St, Fort Plain, 518-993-3432
Horace Inman Center, 53 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, 518-842-3815
St Johnsville Community Center & Village Hall, 16 Washington St, St Johnsville, 518-568-2221
Town of Glen Office Building, 7 Erie St, Fultonville, 518-853-3633
Onondaga County
Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 East Genesee Street, Baldwinsville, 315-635-5631
Beauchamp Branch Library, 2111 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-435-3395
Betts Branch Library, 4862 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-435-1940
Camillus Senior Center, 251/2 First Street, Camillus, 315-672-3163
Central Library - The Galleries of Syracuse, 447 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-435-1900
Cicero Senior Center, 5924 Lathrop Drive, Cicero, 315-452-3298
Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, 315-466-6000
Dewitt Community Library, 5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, 315-446-3578
Dewitt Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, 315-446-3910
Dunbar Center, 1453 State Street, Syracuse, 315-476-4269
East Syracuse Free Library, 4990 James Street, East Syracuse, 315-437-4841
Elbridge Free Library, 241 East Main Street, Elbridge, 315-689-7111
Fairmount Community Library, 406 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, 315-487-8933
Fayetteville Free Library, 300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, 315-637-6374
Fayetteville Senior Center, 584 E Genesee Street, Fayetteville, 315-637-9025
Great Northern Mall, 4155 State Route 31, Clay, 315-622-8928
Hazard Branch Library, 1620 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, 315-435-5326
Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Rd, Dewitt, 315-445-2360
Jordan Bramley Library, 15 Mechanic Street, Jordan, 315-689-3296
Jordan Elbridge Community Center, 1 Route 31, Jordan, 315-689-9031
Lafayette Public Library, Rt. 11, North Lafayette, 315-677-3782
Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool, 315-457-0310
Magnarelli Community Center, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, 315-473-2673
Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 315-682-6400
Manlius Senior Center, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave, Manlius, 315-682-7889
Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple Street, Marcellus, 315-673-3221
Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 Genesee Street, Camillus, 315-672-3661
Minoa Library, 242 N. Main Street, Minoa, 315-656-7401
Mundy Branch Library, 1204 S. Geddes Street, Syracuse, 315-435-3797
NOPL at Brewerton, 5437 Library Street, Brewerton, 315-676-7484
NOPL at Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, 315-699-2032
NOPL at North Syracuse, 100 Trolley Barn Lane, North Syracuse, 315-458-6184
Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, 315-472-6343
Onondaga Free Library, 4840 W. Seneca Tpk., Syracuse, 315-492-1727
Onondaga Senior Center, 4834 Velasko Road, Syracuse, 315-469-3464
Paine Branch Library, 113 Nichols Avenue, Syracuse, 315-435-5442
Petit Branch Library, 105 Victoria Place, Syracuse, 315-435-3636
Robert Cecile Community Center, 174 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, 315-473-2678
Salina Civic Center, 2826 Lemoyne Ave, Mattydale, 315-455-7096
Salina Library, 100 Belmont Street, Mattydale, 315-454-4524
Salvation Army Senior Center, 749 S. Warren Street, Syracuse, 315-479-1332
Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St, Skaneateles, 315-685-2266
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee Street, Skaneateles, 315-685-5135
Solvay Public Library, 615 Woods Road, Solvay, 315-468-2441
Soule Branch Library, 101 Springfield Road, Syracuse, 315-435-5320
Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center, 401 South Avenue, Syracuse, 315-474-6823
Tully Free Library, 12 State Street, Tully, 315-696-8606
Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, 315-478-8634
White Branch Library, 763 Butternut Street, Syracuse, 315-435-3519
Otsego County
Wilber Pool, 1 Wilber Park Dr, Oneonta, 607-432-0010 (Fees: Free for city residents, $1 (child)-$3(adult) for non residents)
Greater Plains Pool (Lawn Park Pool), 60 West End Ave, Oneonta, 607-433-1370
Worcester Town Pool, 198 Main St, Worcester, 607-397-8978
Baker's Beach, 8114 St Hwy 28, Richfield Springs, 315-858-2043
State Parks Open Longer
Mohawk Valley
Delta Lake
Mine Kill pool
Central Region
Green Lakes State Park
Finger Lakes
Letchworth pool
Sampson
Darien Lakes
Hamlin
See the full list of parks in New York state.
Tips to Beat the Heat:
- Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exercise should be done in between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
- Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss.
- Eat small meals, but eat more often. Avoid salty foods
- Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol or caffeine
- If possible, stay out of the sun an in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning
- If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body
- Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes
- Check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs
- Make sure there is enough food and water for pets
If you HAVE to be outside today, get yourself a cooling towel. I swear by them and don't leave home without it on a hot day. You can thank me later.