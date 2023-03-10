Are You Ready to “Surrender” to Cheap Trick’s Return to Upstate NY?

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick have been tabbed for a night of favorites at the Vine Showroom inside del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, New York, on Friday, May 26th. Brass Transit -- a Chicago tribute band -- will serve as openers. Showtime is at 8pm.

Anchored by founding members Robin Zander (vocals), Rick Nielsen (guitar) and Tom Petersson (bass), Cheap Trick is making a stop at the popular Upstate resort & casino as part of a multi-city North American tour. Tickets range from $30 to $200 and can be purchased through del Lago's website.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Established in 1973, Cheap Trick found its first major commercial success with the 1979 album "At Budokan," which featured the inescapable hit single "I Want You to Want Me."

[Cheap Trick] are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.” After a year of show cancellations due to the pandemic, Cheap Trick began touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years which includes Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals.

The band's latest and 20th studio album, "In Another World," was released in Spring 2021 and reached #1 on the Billboard Rock Chart.

The big question is... will Rick Neilsen break out one of his famous multi-necked guitars? You'll have to go to del Lago on May 26th to find out!

Classic Rock Roll Of Honour - Show Getty Images loading...

Photos From Cheap Trick Long Play Music Fest 7/4/21 Rivets Stadium Loves Park Photos From Cheap Trick Long Play Music Fest 7/4/21 Rivets Stadium Loves Park