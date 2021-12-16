Have An Environmentally Friendly Christmas And Recycle

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Americans generate an additional 1 million tons of garbage each week between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority is offering residents some tip to keep their holiday celebrations environmentally friendly.

“Purchasing gifts, cooking holiday meals or decorating your home is likely to leave you with some waste that you are not sure how to properly dispose of. The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority would like to offer reminders for proper recycling of Holiday items and some tips to reduce waste this season,” said Samantha Brown, Authority Recycling Coordinator.

Wrapping paper is only accepted for recycling during the two weeks following Christmas. Gift wrap must be folded or flattened and placed loosely in your recycling container. Gift wrap cannot be places in plastic bags.

Holiday greeting cards are recyclable. Just place them in your recycling container.

Broken or unwanted holiday lights cannot be place in your recycling bin. The CNY Veterans Outreach Center is again accepting donations of old holiday lights.

Styrofoam and packing peanuts are not recyclable and should be placed with your regular trash.

Leftover cooking oil and kitchen grease can be dropped off at the Utica EcoDrop. The material is then recycled into animal feed.

Christmas trees can be recycled. Contact your local municipality to see what the collection schedule is for Christmas trees. If your municipality does not have a collection schedule, you can deliver live trees for composting to the Authority’s EcoDrop

For more information on what can and can’t be recycled, visit www.AmIRecyclable.com

The Utica Fire Department 'Firehouse Lights' Competition Here you can view each of the light displays outside each of the firehouses in the Utica Fire Department. You can vote on their Facebook page and are welcome to take a walking tour of each of the houses.

Best Christmas Displays in Central New York Step aside Clark Griswold. There's a number of homes in New York that could give you a run for your money.