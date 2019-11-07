The Utica Zoo Wants Your Political Signs for Reuse

Now that Election Day is over, all that's left are all those signs you keep seeing. If you've got a few to get rid of, don't throw them in the trash, bring them to the zoo.

None of the animals are running for political office - though we'd definitely vote for the red pandas - the zoo reuses the signs for all sorts of purposes. In a Facebook post, the Zoo says "we use them for events, wayfinding, and different projects around the Zoo."

The Zoo says you should bring the signs to the gift shop and let them know you are dropping off some political signs and while you're there, enjoy a walk around the Zoo. Their admission rates are reduced until April.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

If you can't get to the Utica Zoo, you can also recycle those signs at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority.