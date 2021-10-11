Senator Joe Griffo, along with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday, October 16.

The free event will take place from 10:00AM to 2:00PM at the Solid Waste Authority’s Recycling Center on Leland Avenue in Utica.

The public can drop off electronics like TV’s and computers.

You can visit the Solid Waste Authority’s website for a full list of acceptable items.

Confidata will also be on hand to shred up to three boxes of confidential documents per car.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Oneida County Sewer District will be collecting unused or unwanted prescription medications.

“I would like to thank the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District for partnering with me for this event,” Griffo said. “I have always been impressed by the number of people who have come out to our recycling events to safely dispose of unwanted items such as old televisions and computers or expired medications, and I am proud to see our community being so mindful of protecting the environment.”

Previous recycling events hosted by Griffo have resulted in 500,000 pounds of electronics being recycled.

Meanwhile, the Madison County Department of Solid Waste will be hosting a document shredding event on Saturday, October 16 in Hamilton.

The event will take place from 9:00AM to Noon in the Parry’s parking lot on 100 Utica Street in Hamilton.

Residents can bring a maximum of four filing boxes of confidential documents per vehicle to be shredded.

