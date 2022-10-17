You'll be able to clear some space from your home this weekend, and do so while knowing the documents, medications, or electronics you're saying goodbye-to are being properly disposed of.

Senator Joseph Griffo (R-I-C, Rome) is again teaming up with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation to provide a drop-off event that will allow you to get rid of old electronics, sensitive documents, and unused or expired prescription medications while ensuring they don't just get improperly tossed into a landfill.

"This is an important opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted electronics, medications and papers," Senator Griffo said in a release about this weekend's collection. "I thank the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District for again partnering with me for this upcoming event."

The FREE event is happening at the OHSWA Recycling Center on Leyland Avenue in Utica from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Accepted electronics that can be dropped off for proper recycling include, but are not limited to TVs, old computers/laptops, outdated gadgets and more. Here is a full list of accepted electronics.

You can also rid yourself of confidential paperwork they'd like to have shredded. Each vehicle will be limited to 3 full file boxes per vehicle.

And, while old or unused medications will be accepted, sharps and needles will be collected.

Previous recycling events hosted by Senator Griffo have collected more than 500,000 pounds of electronic waste, according to a release from his office.

