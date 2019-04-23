Apparently, You CAN Recycle Pizza Boxes in Oneida and Herkimer Counties

We were wrong about whether you can recycle pizza boxes - and on Earth Day, no less.

Every day, we post our 'Kinda Hard Question' and our most recent one asked "Just over half of us think this can go in the recycle bin, but it can't. What?" We had the answer as "pizza boxes." Darn you, internet. We were wrong.

Our helpful listeners (that's you) pointed out that in Oneida and Herkimer counties you CAN recycle pizza boxes - as long as you take out any leftover pizza and debris.

If you want to check out the full list of what the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority recycles, check out their website HERE .

You can't recycle microwave containers - so if you're nuking a frozen pizza in it's box, that's a no.

Some other exceptions to recycling:

medicine bottles

styrofoam

wax-coated cardboard

So, we hope that sets the record straight - we were wrong. Please remember to recycle as much as you can. You can check out all the resources the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority has to offer at ohswa.org .

Sorry about that --- Beth & Dave