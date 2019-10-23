Have a Big Mac and Help the Big Cats at Utica Zoo

You don't need a reason to have a Big Mac, but having one will help the Cats at the Utica Zoo. And you don't have to have a Big Mac, any McDonald's purchase will help the felines on October 29.

Next Tuesday, October 29 is International Cat Day and McDonald’s Restaurants in Utica, Rome, Ilion, and Herkimer will donate a percentage of all sales from 5 to 7 p.m. to help the African Lions, Canada Lynx, African Serval, and Asian Pallas Cat at the Zoo.

It's easy to help the Big Cats, you don't need a coupon and you're not even required to mention the fact. Just place an order and know a portion of your purchase will benefit the cats at Utica’s Zoo. For more information visit Utica Zoo's website or their Facebook page.

And don't miss the Night Prowl returning the zoo this Thursday, October 25 at 7 p.m. It features special animal talks, s' mores, hot cocoa and more.