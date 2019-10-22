How to Have Better Romance Through Horror Movies

Various psychological studies suggest that greater levels of intimacy can be gained by watching horror movies together with your significant other.

A recent article in the New York Post claimed being intimate with another person when you are frightened is a natural response. In the piece, a New York relationship coach referenced a study in which a woman watched men crossing two bridges on foot--and was more attracted to the men who crossed the more dangerous, rickety bridge than ones crossing a safer, sturdier bridge.

The scientific reason: a phenomenon called "misattribution of arousal," which, according to Wikipedia, is a psychological term describing "the process whereby people make a mistake in assuming what is causing them to feel aroused."

When you feel scared, according to The New York Post, "there’s an increase in the hormones adrenaline and cortisol, and blood is pumped more forcefully to muscles and extremities — just like it is when you’re feeling randy."

So, as a public service to those seeking greater romance and intimacy this Halloween season, we present the 10 scariest movies of all time, from Ranker.com:

