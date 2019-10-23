Veteran Will Walk Nearly 1,000 Miles to Pay It Forward

When an idea strikes Garry Jones, he's not one to sit back and just mull over it. No, Jones is a man of action and his latest idea will see him travel 967 miles for his fellow veterans as well as other charities that Jones holds close to his heart.

Jones will take off by foot from the White House in Washington, D.C. this Friday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. and head for Panama City, Florida where he expects to arrive by December 1. As he travels, Jones will raise money for various charities including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Diabetes Association, and others.

Jones is hoping to raise $50,000 and will accept donations either in a lump sum or for miles walked and is accepting donations through two different websites, one of them being FreeFunder.com. According to FreeFunder, when Jones' campaign "reaches 100 shares on Facebook and $1,000 raised, FreeFunder will donate $20" to the cause.

In an interview with WBNG, Jones said, “Once I make my mind up to do something, there ain’t no changing it.”

Jones, a disabled veteran has had to ask for help in his life and others have given to him so he feels that now is his time to pay it forward. If you would like to support Jones' "Walking For American Humanity" can make a donation through the FreeFunder website or through this GoFundMe page.

[via Free Funder/WBNG/GoFundMe]