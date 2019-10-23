Have you seen this so called leadership and empowerment training seminar given to corporate women at an accounting firm in New Jersey that compares our brains to pancakes and suggests we avoid flaunting our bodies because "sexuality scrambles the mind?" Say WHAT?!

The 55 page presentation was given to the Huffington Post by a former employee of Ernst & Young, named Jane, that attended the day and a half seminar. She says it told women to "look healthy and fit, have a good haircut and manicured nails."

The training, given last June, said women “often ramble and miss the point” in meetings so we should wait our turn and raise our hand because we don't interrupt effectively like men.

Maybe it's because our brains are smaller. That's apparently what the women were told, comparing our minds to pancakes.

"Women’s brains absorb information like pancakes soak up syrup so it’s hard for them to focus, the attendees were told. Men’s brains are more like waffles. They’re better able to focus because the information collects in each little waffle square."

Jane told the Huffington Post there were also tips on how women should interact with men including how to sit and how to speak.

Don’t directly confront men in meetings, because men perceive this as threatening. If you’re having a conversation with a man, cross your legs and sit at an angle to him. Don’t talk to a man face-to-face. Men see that as threatening. Don’t be too aggressive or outspoken.

Men are threatened by face to face conversations with outspoken women but not by other men? Must be all that flaunting we're doing with our bodies. Maybe if those men focused on what's coming out of our mouths rather than what's under our clothes, they'd feel less threatened.

The Huffington Post even published a score sheet from the training that showed the difference in masculine vs feminine traits. Men were scored on being, "ambitious," "assertive," "athletic," "competitive" and "leadership abilities." While women's traits included "gullible," "childlike," "soft-spoken," "flatterable," and "loves children ".

The empowerment seminar is empowering women to take a stand against sexist and prehistoric behavior in the workplace.

And it's not just firing up women. Men aren't happy either and they are speaking out too.

Ernst & Young told the Huffinton Post the program “is no longer offered in its current form.” Probably because it's not empowering anyone.

Did we travel back to when women were suppose to be barefoot and pregnant, cleaning the house and having dinner on the table when their man got home? Now a days, there are ambitious, outspoken, powerful ladies running multi-million dollar companies all over the world. Maybe it's because they were born with a waffle brain instead of a pancake one.

