Tarot Cards, Mediums and More at Halloween Psychic Night

Have you ever wondered what lies ahead or wanted to connect with someone from the other side? Well, here's your chance, just in time for the end of the Halloween season.

With the spookiest day of the year just around the corner, the Boos and Booze Psychic Night is this Saturday, October 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Valentino's Banquet Hall in New Hartford. There will be free group readings, mediums, and tarot card readings with psychics from all across upstate New York.

Of course, there's also going to be plenty of booze and art to enjoy, including henna tattoos and hand-painted pieces. And don't forget to show up decked out in your most extravagant Halloween costume. There will be a costume contest with a $100 cash prize up for grabs!

Admission is just $5 and can be purchased at the door or online.