It’s Best Start To A Season For The Sabres In A Decade

The Buffalo Sabres continued their amazing start to the 2019-2020 regular season on Tuesday night, with a 4-3 overtime home win against the San Jose Sharks.

Captain Jack Eichel scored the game winning goal in overtime!

The Sabres record now stands at 8-1-1. It's the best 10-game start to a season since the 2009-2010 season, when they had the same record through 10 games.

By the way, the Sabres finished that year winning the division and making the playoffs...just saying.

This record also ties the record that the 1975-1976 team had through 10 games. The only Sabres team that had a better start to a regular season was the juggernaut 2006-2007 team -- they started 10-0-0!!

If you remember, that team had the likes of Daniel Briere, Chris Drury, Ryan Miller, Brian Campbell, Thomas Vanek and Jason Pominville. That team won the President's trophy (most regular season points).

The Sabres just look like a team that has all the tools to not only make the playoffs, but put up a fight once they're there. They're playing awesome and the additions of Victor Olofsson, Henri Jokiharju and Colin Miller have been a huge help.