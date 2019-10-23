Ray Brothers BBQ Stop Ribs To-Go, Start Expanding to Keep Up With Demand

If you want the best ribs in New York, you'll have to wait. Ray Brothers BBQ has stopped ribs to-go and started expanding to keep up with the demand.

Since the Food Network named Ray Brothers BBQ in Bouckville home of the best ribs, orders and customers are flying in. The increase in business has the Ray brothers, Tucker and Colin, cancelling ribs to-go...for now. "We are getting a huge influx of rib orders and we are doing our best to keep up. We are no longer offering ribs to-go."

Work is already underway to keep up with the demand. "We cook as much as we possibly can. When it's gone, it's gone," says Tucker Ray. "The next day we cook fresh again."

The brothers need more room to cook more food so they are expanding the kitchen. "We want to make sure we stay true to what we've done when we started, serving old style BBQ," says Ray. "Lighting the fire every day and keeping that going."

Someone tends to that fire every 15 minutes, all day, every day outside in a small wooden shack with tin siding. "It's low and slow, authentic southern BBQ."

The expanded kitchen should be ready to cook more food sometime around Thanksgiving. Then more tables will be added to the bar for customers and a grand re-opening will be held in mid to late January.

We tried the ribs and we have to say the Food Network nailed it. They ARE the best, along with everything thing else on the menu. Mac and cheese, baked beans, pulled pork, dirty potato salad, bacon cheesecake. It was all delicious!

If you want to try it too, be patient and be early. There's a wait for a table at Ray Brothers BBQ and food has run out lately around 8pm.

Tucker and Colin hope to serve more food to more people soon. "Thank you for your support and patience while we go through these growing pains."