Haunted Mansion This Weekend in Rome

If you're looking for a spooky Halloween experience with fun for the whole family, there's a cool one going on this weekend right here in Central New York

It's the 2019 Haunted Mansion at the Rome Art and Community Center in Rome. Their theme this year is Left Behind and Abandoned. The attraction will run Friday, October 11th and Saturday, the 12th, and also on Friday and Saturday, October 18th and 19th. The RACC posted this scary description on Facebook:

Beware of whispers in the night, toys that come alive and shadows on the wall! Come creep through our eerie, haunted orphanage that is home to the forgotten children of yesterday. There is something unexpected around every corner. Be warned - you may see your childhood fears come to life.

The main attraction could be a bit scary for the really young ones, but, according to Facebook, the event also includes these fun activities for kids:

Trick or Treat Street with Halloween games

Casper's Not-so-scary trail and Imagination Station

Snacks and refreshments at the café

Volunteers are also needed. If interested, you can call the RACC at 315-336-1040.