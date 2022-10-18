Somebody call Stephen King – there’s an old mid-century pet cemetery hidden in New Hartford.

Photo credit: Jess Hudson Photo credit: Jess Hudson loading...

Like any good pet cemetery worth its weight in creepiness, it’s not easy to find. It’s located in the woods behind a random apartment complex along Clinton Road (12B). You’d really need to know what you were looking for to have a chance at finding it. Depending on the time of year, headstones might be covered with brush, mud or snow. It’s easy to miss – maybe for good reason.

Photo credit: Jess Hudson Photo credit: Jess Hudson loading...

Headstones date back to the 1920s and showcase some pretty creative pet names, like “Hans Birdseye” and “Rags Rogers.”

Side note: Could you imagine a cemetery full of dead racehorses? Racehorse names are always ridiculous. “Here lies Junkinthetrunk. He was fast. Part of him is glue.”

The fact that there are engraved headstones at all means that these pets must’ve been well-loved during their lifetime. Otherwise, why go through all that trouble? When I was 12 we just buried Sparky in the garden and put a rock there.

Photo credit: Jess Hudson Photo credit: Jess Hudson loading...

Stephen King’s Pet Sematary was first published in 1983 and continually ranks among his scariest works. A film adaptation was released in 1989 with a remake in 2019. There was also a critically-panned Pet Sematary Two in 1992 starring the kid from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which is... y'know, something.

Whether or not this particular cemetery contains necromantic powers is uncertain. If you do happen to stumble upon this ominous patch of land, you are encouraged not to bury your dead loved ones there… just in case.

