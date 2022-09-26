Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever
Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley.
Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
Located in the old Country Manor Nursing home, they are your go-to spot to scare your friends this Halloween season. This year they are proud to present two horrifying attractions.
Plague Bringer: Curse of the Black Witch
While other women were being accused of as witches in the town of Salem, these witches are hard at work. Their bodies and skin are twisted and tormented, which is why they want to take your skin for themselves.
Enter in if you dare, but you have been warned the witches don't play nice!
Forbidden Family Chapter III
What we would say is truly not the definition of a modern family. A house that hosts a mother, father, and three children is disheveled on both the inside and out. The wife, Momma Misty, has lost her mind. She is prepared to keep anyone who stumbles onto her property there for good.
All we can say is, keep your family close and your morals even closer.
Crooked Descent is officially open every weekend, kicking off on September 30th. They will be open on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm, along with Sundays from 7-10pm. Single tickets are $20 and Combo tickets are $30.
You can get more details by visiting their Facebook or website.