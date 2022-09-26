Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever

Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley.

Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction loading...

Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.

Located in the old Country Manor Nursing home, they are your go-to spot to scare your friends this Halloween season. This year they are proud to present two horrifying attractions.

Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction loading...

Plague Bringer: Curse of the Black Witch

While other women were being accused of as witches in the town of Salem, these witches are hard at work. Their bodies and skin are twisted and tormented, which is why they want to take your skin for themselves.

Enter in if you dare, but you have been warned the witches don't play nice!

Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction loading...

Forbidden Family Chapter III

What we would say is truly not the definition of a modern family. A house that hosts a mother, father, and three children is disheveled on both the inside and out. The wife, Momma Misty, has lost her mind. She is prepared to keep anyone who stumbles onto her property there for good.

All we can say is, keep your family close and your morals even closer.

Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction Credit - Crooked Descent - Haunted Attraction loading...

Crooked Descent is officially open every weekend, kicking off on September 30th. They will be open on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm, along with Sundays from 7-10pm. Single tickets are $20 and Combo tickets are $30.

You can get more details by visiting their Facebook or website.

List of the Top Halloween Haunts and Attractions in Upstate NY! Spooks Start Soon! Here's a list of some of the most popular haunted attractions in Upstate NY and when they start for the 2022 Haunting Season!

The 10 Most Haunted Places in New York State The 10 most haunted buildings, cemeteries and complexes in New York State

Look Inside The Most Infamous Haunted House In America - The Amityville Horror House

Rumored Haunted Mansion in Camden Goes From Spooky to Spectacular A historic mansion from the 1800s that was once rumored to be haunted has gone from spooky to spectacular.