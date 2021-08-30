Elaborate Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween

There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in Central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it this season.

The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and better than ever. "We have greatly expanded our Haunted Housel and cannot wait to scare, I mean to show you," said Housel.

Think you can survive Haunted Housel? Stroll through haunted woods. Take a trip through the corn maze or pick up a pumpkin or two.

Housel is still working hard to finish up the final touches on this year's display. "Our joy and pleasure are bringing Halloween fun to our community and town during the fall season."

Taylor Kimball says his uncle has been creating elaborate displays for a long time. "Every year since I was a kid, but it's really grown a lot in the last several years. He's just a kid at heart, honestly."

There are new hours, a new parking area, a farmer's market, a pumpkin patch and an all-new setup this year. The Haunted Housel will run from September 10 through October 31 from noon to 9 PM, 7 days a week.

You can see one of the best Halloween displays around on County Road 4 in Hopewell, New York just off Smith Road. You can get more details at Haunted Housel on Facebook.

Elaborate Halloween Display You HAVE to See in New York There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in central New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it.