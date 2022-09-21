Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween

A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side.

"A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and Saturday from 7-11pm during the month of October. The spooky path is a half mile long, twisting and turning through the gates of hell.

Who needs a haunted hay ride when you can control your own destiny? Walk alongside your favorite horror characters, including clowns and other ghostly ghouls. The road might be scary, but it's worth every step.

All visitors 14 and older are welcome to walk the path. Anyone 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Groups are limited to 6 people per walk, with all tickets being moved to presale.

Prices are a little bit different from last year, but not by much. It is $20 for all Adults and then $15 for Children 14 and under. Since the event is a half mile walk through the woods and completely outdoors, you are asked to dress accordingly.

Once again, tickets are ONLY available by purchasing them ahead of time. You can claim a spot for you and your friends by visiting their website.

Chuck D'Imperio has written books that cover a whole range of Upstate New York topics including the famous foods of Upstate New York, the graves of many famous people buried in the region, a chronicle of many of the well-known (and off the grid) homes in the state, a book that tells the story of the smaller unknown museums of the region, and several more. Because of his extensive travels over the last ten years, he has listed his ten favorite small towns that he likes to stop and visit at, explore, and relax in, during his many miles on the backroads and byways of Upstate New York.