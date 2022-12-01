Upstate New York’s Christmas Haunted House Returns for Another Season

I'll never forget the first time my aunt met my son because the entire encounter was horrifying.

I come from an extremely religious family and it was around the Christmas season when my aunt came to visit. Making small talk with my son, she asked him what his favorite Christmas carol was.

My son has a constant twinkle in his eye. He loves to tease people and then falls into fits of giggles when they realize that he tricked them. However, the teasing during the meeting with his great-aunt went awfully wrong.

When asked what his favorite Christmas carol was, my aunt was expecting my son to say something like "Away in a Manger" or "Little Drummer Boy."

Not my son.

My child, straight-faced, looked her right in her eyes and started humming "This is Halloween." When she asked him what it was, he exclaimed, "This is Halloween from The Nightmare Before Christmas."

It didn't matter that he'd never seen the movie. He heard of "This is Halloween" and decided to run with it. Let's just say - my child's prank didn't go over so well with my aunt. Or with my mom who was also visiting.

While my son really does love Christmas in its purest form and was only trying to pull a prank that failed miserably, there are some people who enjoy more eclectic versions of Christmas and if you're one of them, there's a place not too far away in Herkimer that you will definitely want to visit this holiday season.

The Fright Before Christmas molds your favorite holiday traditions into a fearful sight with characters that will haunt such as the Evil Elves and Krampus. Let's just say that this is like a haunted house except that it's the Christmas version and probably isn't an attraction that you'll want to take your kids to.

The Fright Before Christmas will only be open December 9 and 10 and December 16 and 17 with admission times of 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Learn more at https://www.crookedhorror.com/.

