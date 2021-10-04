Five Freaky Attractions Take Over Syracuse Factory To Spook You

Spooky season is officially here, and if you're in the mood for some "freaky fun" - one Central New York haunted location has all the things you're looking for.

It's something so many look forward to each and every year, mostly because you get to take advantage of five different attractions in one space. It was even given the honor of being included in USA Today's Best 20 Haunted Attractions in the Northeast!

Fright Nights is back in Syracuse for the month of October. The newly expanded 82,000 square foot factory near Carrier Circle features the same attractions as they did in 2020, but improved to make the experience even better for visitors.

Maybe you didn't get the chance to check it out in 2020 because of the pandemic? No worries. Here's what you have to look forward to, according to the Fright Nights website:

These Five Fright Night Attractions Will Definitely Freak You Out



Tickets are just $30 for all 5 houses. What a spook-tacular deal! Can you make it through all of them? Let us know inside our station app.

