Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that increases penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make then excessively noisy.

The bill amends vehicle and traffic law, increases fines and penalties and creates stricter regulations on vehicle equipment.

The Governor says loud exhaust systems are an act associated with aggressive driving that harms community health, safety and comfort.

Maximum fines for installing illegal equipment will be raised to $1,000, an $850 increase.

Inspection stations would also be required to inspect motorcycles to ensure mufflers and exhausts have not been illegally modified.

"Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their community, and that includes cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles on our streets," Governor Hochul said. "This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions."

Hochul says with an increasing number of drivers making muffler and exhaust system modifications that increase noise and pollution levels, this legislation will protect both public health and the environment.

She says this legislation not only creates a deterrent for vehicle owners to make these modifications with the newly increased fines, but it also deters repair shop owners from making these modifications.

If repair shop owners willfully violate this legislation and install illegal vehicle equipment three times within 18 months, they risk losing their certificate of inspection stations and operating certificate.

Hochul says the measures will help prevent dangerous noise levels that can damage bystanders' hearing, as well as decrease harmful emissions being released.

