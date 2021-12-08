Give The Gift Of Reading, Oneida County Holding Holiday Book Drive

Oneida County is looking to give the gift of reading this holiday season.

"Each holiday season, Oneida County employees display their generous spirit by donating money and goods to various organizations and services throughout the community,” County Executive Anthony Picente said. “This year, we ask the public to join us as we donate books to those less fortunate. Please help us make this season a little brighter for those in need.”

Books can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from now until December 30 at the following locations.

Oneida County Office Building, First Floor, 800 Park Avenue, Utica

Union Station, 321 Main Street, Utica

Oneida County Department of Social Services, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

Oneida County Department of Public Works, 5999 Judd Road, Oriskany

Oneida County Department of Public Works, 8515 State Route 28, Barneveld

Oneida County Department of Public Works, 4260 Lee Center Taberg Road, Taberg

Oneida County employees are also raising money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign through a series of dress down days this month.

There are several ways to donate to the needy this holiday season. In addition to books, toys, coats, hats and mittens, and monetary donations are also being accepted by many organisations throughout the Mohawk Valley. You can find information on many of those listed.

