Get Your E-ZPass Before January 1st, Or Else…

The countdown is on to cashless tolling on the New York State Thruway. Don't have E-Z Pass yet? It may cost you a little extra to be on the Thruway soon!

There is a meeting happening in New York that will discuss the potential for a toll hike for those who do not have the E-Z Pass.

According to a report, the plan would increase toll rates for drivers who don't have E-Z Pass by 30 percent beginning January 1st. Current E-Z Pass customers aren't going to see any changes since the Thruway is switching to cashless tolling in a few weeks.

For those of us who travel the Thruway often, the tolls can really add up. It will be nice when there is no waiting in long lines or delays with the new cashless system. But, like anything that is new, there are bound to be some headaches and hiccups. My only hope is that the new system doesn't overcharge or send out bills to those who do in fact have E-Z Pass.

E-ZPass is simple to obtain. There are many ways to get one and get connected. The biggest issue I have ever had with E_ZPass is when my card on file changes or my funds are low. The other warning I have gotten is going too fast through a toll lane.

You can bet that a toll hike will happen for those without E-Z Pass. These meetings are typically just a formality and if I were you, I would try to get your E-Z Pass before the end of 2020.