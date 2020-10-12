During the pandemic, one industry that has suffered has been the performing arts. The Broadway Theatre League of Utica is committed to illuminating the community with a special night out.

Just in time for Halloween here in Central New York, they are hosting the first drive-in movie fundraising night. This will take place on Saturday October 24th with Beetlejuice on the big screen. This event will take place in the parking lot of ParTech, Inc. located at 8383 Seneca Turnpike, in New Hartford.

Gates will open at 5:30pm for guests to enjoy food trucks, coffee, cider and more. The movie will start at 7:00pm. Limited tickets are available, so if you're interested in purchasing them, you can call the box office 315-624-9444, or buy them online. Two ticket types are available: $20.00 per car for a standard ticket, $50.00 per car that includes a VIP box full of tricks and treats for the family to enjoy during the movie.

Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed. For any additional questions please call 315-624-9444 or stop down to the Broadway Theatre League of Utica offices Monday – Thursday 9:00am-4:00pm.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

About Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is an 1988 American horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton. The plot revolves around a recently deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who become ghosts haunting their former home, and an obnoxious, devious poltergeist named Betelgeuse (pronounced and occasionally spelled Beetlejuice in the movie and portrayed by Michael Keaton) from the Netherworld who tries to scare away the new inhabitants (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder).