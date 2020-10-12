Rabid Deer Found in Three New York Counties

It seems like everything comes with a warning label these days. Even deer hunting is coming with another cautionary note after three deer have been confirmed to be infected with rabies.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation��euthanized the deer after they were found acting strangely. Cornell University's NYS Wildlife Health Program confirmed the positive tests. Here are were the rabid deer were found.

The first deer was found in Cayuga County after reports of it thrashing around and unable to get to its feet. DEC officers found no apparent injuries.

The second was in Cortland Country where a very thin buck was reported circling in a yard and appeared to be tame and approachable.

The third deer was found swimming weakly in a small pond in Ontario County.

All three were found within the last two weeks. With deer season nearing full swing, hunters are being encouraged to be watchful for infected deer. Some tell tale signs include:

Appearing tame or being approachable

Anorexia or extremely thin animals

Lack of coordination or restlessness

Aggressiveness or lack of fear

Rabies can be transmitted from animals to humans through blood and saliva. Hunters are urged to use disposable gloves when field dressing or butchering your harvest. Wash your hands with soap and water when you are finished. Obviously you should never eat animals that appear abnormal.

This news comes on the heals of more than 750 deer dying from a viral disease in portions of Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster, and Westchester counties. DEC encourages everyone to report unusual acting deer by contacting your DEC Regional Wildlife Office. Here's how to properly report diseased or dead animals.

Read more on the rabies infected deer at Cornell's website.