Get the Coats & Shovels Out! Winter May Make an Early Arrival

Get the coats and shovels out. Winter may be making an early arrival in Central New York with cold temperatures and plowable snow expected next month. And if that's not bad enough, the winter weather is expected to hang around a little longer than normal too.

The Northeast will start to feel a chill in the air in November. Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said the cold weather could bring a chance of plowable snow early in the season.

It looks like we'll get a bit of a break before going on a 'roller-coaster weather ride' this winter. "The severity and frequency of the snow and cold air are likely to let up a bit by mid-December before returning with a vengeance in January," Pastelok said.

The typical January thaw this season will be more like a February thaw. Winter weather returns in March with several snow storms predicted at the end of the season. “At the end of the winter into early spring, there could be another attempt of the polar vortex being displaced or split,” Pastelok said.

Anyone living around the Great Lakes needs to be prepared for lots of lake effect snow. “If it all does come together, we could have a pretty busy season as far as lake-effect snow goes for all of the Great Lakes.”

In short, winter will arrive early in the Northeast and hang around longer. Heating bills will go up in January, the coldest month of the season. And we should all have a snowplow company on speed dial this year.

Winter Strom Stella Dumped Several Feet of Snow in 2017 How much snow did Stella dump in New York state on March 14, 2017? Anywhere from several inches in the city to several feet.

Snow Blankets Central New York 2018 It wasn't a Stella storm but it was close. Mother Nature hit CNY with a late Winter storm, dumping anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet of snow in 2018.