Get Married on The 50 Yard Line at a Buffalo Bills Game

You've got to be a pretty big fan of the Buffalo Bills to move your wedding to the middle of a game - but the team is giving you a chance to do just that. The Buffalo Bills are giving one lucky super fan the chance to say "I Do" on the 50-year-line at the September 29 game versus the New England Patriots with the "Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime."

In order to even have a chance at winning the giveaway, you'll need to go to their online entry form. There, you'll be prompted to answer questions like: "How long have you been a Buffalo Bills fan?" and "What's your favorite Buffalo Bills memory?"

The Bills will provide the wedding on field during halftime of the Buffalo Bills v. New England Patriots football game at New Era Field, Orchard Park on Sunday, September 29, 2019. The couple will receive custom jerseys, tickets to the Game for the couple and twenty (20) guests, and foam fingers as a wedding favor.

If you're ready to enter, visit the online entry form here.