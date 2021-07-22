New York Law Raises Age Of Consent For Marriage To 18

It's official in New York- You have to be 18 to get married.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill raising the age of consent for marriage in New York to 18 into law. This new law is aimed at ending child marriages.

"This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I'm proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation," Cuomo said. "Children should be allowed to live their childhood and I thank the many legislators and advocates who worked diligently to advance this measure and further prevent forced marriages in this state."

This legislation takes effect 30 days after becoming law and will apply to licenses issued after that date and marriages that had not been solemnized prior to that date.

"Regardless of maturity level, minors lack sufficient legal rights and autonomy that they need to protect them if they enter a marriage contract before becoming adults," said Sen. Julia Salazar, a sponsor of the bill. "The vast majority of minors who enter a marriage are teenage girls, and getting married before adulthood often has devastating consequences for them."

According to Spectrum News, the law that was approved four years ago raised the age of consent in New York from 14 to 18, with the judicial requirement for 17-year-olds in New York. The measure at the time was meant to address concerns over arranged marriages found in some religious communities that allowed teens to be married, often to older men.

"The cruel and callous practice of child marriage has traumatized too many children to count," said Assemblyman Phil Ramos. "Nalia's Law, which will raise the age of consent for marriage to 18 and prohibit marriage if either person is underage, is named after one brave survivor of forced child marriage who I was lucky enough to meet. With the passage of this crucial legislation, minors in New York will be further protected from this predatory practice, and we can prevent stories like Nalia's from repeating themselves."

You can read more here.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

Feel Like A True Royal When You Purchase This Castle For Sale In Elmira New York This 10 bedroom castle is for sale for $99,000 with Shane Searfoss and Signature Properties

What Upstate New York Town Most Resembles The Fictional One The New Dexter Takes Place In? If you're a fan of the show "Dexter", you're excited that it is back for one more season on Showtime. This time the show takes a trip to Upstate New York. But what Upstate New York town/city does this fictional town look like the most? We share our thoughts: