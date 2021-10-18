Famous & Local Celebrity Chef Ties The Knot In Central NY Town

We've all seen Anne Burrell when we watch the Food Network. Did you know she is from Central New York and got married here over the weekend?

Anne Burrell has been a star on the Food Network for nearly two decades. Starting her journey as a sous chef on competition shows, now she hosts numerous popular ones herself. It really is a great story. Also, a story we should be proud of because Anne Burrell is one of our own, a Central New Yorker.

Burrell who hails from Cazenovia was in town this weekend for her wedding. The wedding had a lot of interesting little features. First off, there was a lot of orange present when the knot was tied. With Burrell being from CNY, it shouldn't be any surprise that she is a Syracuse Orange fan. She took it to a whole new level including the men wearing orange Nikes. When it comes to the bridesmaids, they all had orange dresses. That isn't it, there also was an orange cake as well.

Numerous celebrities made the trek into what was a very damp Central New York for the Saturday wedding. Those celebrities include Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro, and Jenni Farley (J-WOWW on Jersey Shore) to name a few according to TODAY. Rachel Ray was there as well, she was one of the four bridesmaids wearing orange.

Some more local touch to the wedding, we were told Ray Brothers BBQ catered the rehearsal dinner. According to NYUP, Cider Mill took care of all of the food for the reception, and Glazed and Confused prepared food for the desert.

