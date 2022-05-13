Veterans are being encouraged to get their hands dirty and improve their health with a program that’s being extended into Broome County.

The first hands-on program for veterans to learn food and agriculture skills takes place May 14 at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market.

Workshops in the program offered through the Broome County Veterans’ Agency and Cornell Cooperative Extension include instruction on raising poultry, composting and gardening tips.

May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., veterans are being given 25-dollar coupons for the farmer’s market to take advantage of some of the fresh produce that is available every week.

Veteran’s who can’t make it to Upper Front Street May 14 can call the Veterans’ Agency at (607) 778-2147.

Meanwhile, New York Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is again encouraging all area residents to start a “Victory Garden for Broome.” The Democrat and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County are sponsoring the program for a third year.

Four-packs of vegetable seeds and information on planning and planting a garden will be handed out at the Regional Farmer’s Market on Front Street at 11 a.m. May 14.

