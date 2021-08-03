Police are continuing to search for a Utica man who allegedly stole two cars yesterday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say, 36-year old Gregory Brown stole a car in Utica on Monday morning and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Beaver Meadow Road and Route 5 in Vernon.

He then fled on foot into a wooded area near the scene of the accident.

During the course of the next 5 to 6 hours the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, State Police, Utica Police, and New York State Environmental Conservation Police conducted a search of the wooded area, but did not find him.

Authorities say Brown then stole another vehicle and drove back to Utica.

Police later spotted the second stolen vehicle and saw Brown exiting the car the 1000 block of West Street in Utica.

Sheriff's Deputies, State Police and Utica Police surrounded the building from 6:00PM Monday night until 4:00 AM Tuesday morning.

The Metro SWAT team then entered inside, but did not find Brown.

Brown is wanted on several felony warrants. Brown, who is possibly armed, is now also wanted on felony charges related to both incidents in Utica and Vernon.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Brown is a bald, black male, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at at (315) 736 - 0141.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS) or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

