Utica Man Who Stole Cars In Vernon And Utica Arrested In Syracuse

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Utica man who stole two cars last week and led police on a chase has been taken into custody.

Deputies say 36-year old Gregory Brown was arrested Monday morning at a Syracuse area hotel.

Brown is facing a second-degree robbery charge following a grand jury indictment.

Brown was also being sought after following the August 2nd incident that began in the City of Utica where it was alleged that Brown had stolen a car that he later crashed in the Town of Vernon.

He’ll also be facing charges related to both incidents.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the apprehension of Brown by the U.S. Marshals, the New York New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Syracuse Police Department and the Town of Dewitt Police Department.

Brown is currently in the custody of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and will be transported back to Oneida County where he will be arraigned on the warrant.

Here is the original story from WIBX:

Police are continuing to search for a Utica man who allegedly stole two cars yesterday.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office say, 36-year old Gregory Brown stole a car in Utica on Monday morning and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Beaver Meadow Road and Route 5 in Vernon.

He then fled on foot into a wooded area near the scene of the accident.

During the course of the next 5 to 6 hours the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, State Police, Utica Police, and New York State Environmental Conservation Police conducted a search of the wooded area, but did not find him.

Authorities say Brown then stole another vehicle and drove back to Utica.

Police later spotted the second stolen vehicle and saw Brown exiting the car the 1000 block of West Street in Utica.

Sheriff's Deputies, State Police and Utica Police surrounded the building from 6:00PM Monday night until 4:00 AM Tuesday morning.

The Metro SWAT team then entered inside, but did not find Brown.

Brown is wanted on several felony warrants. Brown, who is possibly armed, is now also wanted on felony charges related to both incidents in Utica and Vernon.

Oneida County Sheriff's

Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Race

Check Out These Bizarre Moments Caught on CNY Ring Doorbells More and more people are switching out their old doorbells for RING or other video doorbell systems. It is truly incredible what this new technology can do. Video and audio quality on these devices is so good, in some cases footage captured has helped police solve crimes. These images are from bizarre moments captured by RING users.