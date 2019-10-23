Free Doritos Locos Tacos For Everyone In CNY October 30th
Free tacos everyone thanks to the World Series and Taco Bell.
The World Series ‘Steal A Base' promotion with Taco Bell is a BIG WIN for taco lovers in CNY.
We get free food thanks to Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals! He swooped in and stole tacos for CNY in game one against the Houston Astros.
How do you get your free taco? Go to your favorite Taco Bell in CNY on October 30, 2019, between 2 PM and 6 PM, but if you have the Taco Bell app, you can get your free taco today! Limit of one taco per person.
CNY Taco Bell locations include:
- 136 North Genessee St, Utica
- 400 Oriskany St, Yorkville
- 732 St. Hwy. Rt 28, Oneonta
- 5412 NY St Rt 12, Norwich
- 9090 Carousel Center Drive, Syracuse
- 1055 7th North Street, Liverpool
- 8095 Oswego Rd. Liverpool
- 7881 Brewerton Rd. Cicero
- 200 S Caroline St., Herkimer
- 1164 Erie Blvd West, Rome
- 1038 Glenwood Ave., Oneida