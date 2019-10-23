Free tacos everyone thanks to the World Series and Taco Bell.

The World Series ‘Steal A Base' promotion with Taco Bell is a BIG WIN for taco lovers in CNY.

We get free food thanks to Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals! He swooped in and stole tacos for CNY in game one against the Houston Astros.

How do you get your free taco? Go to your favorite Taco Bell in CNY on October 30, 2019, between 2 PM and 6 PM, but if you have the Taco Bell app, you can get your free taco today! Limit of one taco per person.

