New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo
Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event.
The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.
Not only can you explore all that the Energy Zone and zoo already have to offer, but there's even more to enjoy at this exclusive event!
- Live Music from The Brian Mulkerne Band
- Entertainment from Jim Okey Magic Comedy
- BJ the Clown
- Glitter Tattoos
- Mark Tyoe the Champion Chainsaw Sculptor
- Naudie the Utica Comets Mascot
- Utica Children's Museum's Mobile Museum
You and the family will certainly work up an appetite with all this free fun. Enjoy refreshments from Big Papi's coquito iceys, the Grapevine, and Kookie's Q at Polly's. All food and drinks are not included in the free admission to the zoo.
There will also be informational booths scattered around the zoo as well. You'll be able to learn more from groups like:
- Wolf Mountain Nature Center
- Central New York Conservancy
- Oneida County Youth Bureau
- Oneida County Health Department
- Oneida County Stop DWI
- New York State Weatherization Directors Association
- Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority
If you have any questions or would just like to learn more about the Wildlife Festival this year, there is more information available on their website.