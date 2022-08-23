New Festival Bringing One Day Of Free Family Fun To This CNY Zoo

Did you miss the other free nights at the Utica Zoo this summer? Don't worry, you still have another chance with this event.

The New York Power Authority is sponsoring a day of FREE family fun at the Utica Zoo and New York Energy Zone. It's all a part of the Wildlife Festival, being held on September 10th from 10AM to 4PM.

Credit - The Utica Zoo via Facebook Credit - The Utica Zoo via Facebook loading...

Not only can you explore all that the Energy Zone and zoo already have to offer, but there's even more to enjoy at this exclusive event!

Live Music from The Brian Mulkerne Band

Entertainment from Jim Okey Magic Comedy

BJ the Clown

Glitter Tattoos

Mark Tyoe the Champion Chainsaw Sculptor

Naudie the Utica Comets Mascot

Utica Children's Museum's Mobile Museum

You and the family will certainly work up an appetite with all this free fun. Enjoy refreshments from Big Papi's coquito iceys, the Grapevine, and Kookie's Q at Polly's. All food and drinks are not included in the free admission to the zoo.

Happy little girl with her face painted grins at the camera Lisa5201 loading...

There will also be informational booths scattered around the zoo as well. You'll be able to learn more from groups like:

Wolf Mountain Nature Center

Central New York Conservancy

Oneida County Youth Bureau

Oneida County Health Department

Oneida County Stop DWI

New York State Weatherization Directors Association

Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority

Little girl feeding a giraffe at the zoo at the day time pornsakampa loading...

If you have any questions or would just like to learn more about the Wildlife Festival this year, there is more information available on their website.

Abandoned Warner Bros. Zoo Discovered by Hikers Back in the 1970s there was a Warner Bros. zoo and theme park near Greenwood Lake, and its ruins can still be found rotting away in the woods.

A Look Inside Catskill Animal Sanctuary Catskill Animal Sanctuary Fundraiser 2022 (Saugerties, NY)

Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo?

'Lions and Tigers and Bears (Oh My)' at These 15 Great Upstate New York Zoos This is a list of many Upstate zoos, animal sanctuaries, animal rescue farms, and adventure parks where the whole family can visit and get close to nature and mingle with some of the most impressive animals anywhere.