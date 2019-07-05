Fort Rickey Hosting Summer Kickoff

Get ready for summer in Central New York for 2019 with the Fort Rickey Summer Kickoff.

Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo, located at 5135 Rome-New London Road, will hold its summer kickoff event on Saturday, July 6th from 10AM - 5PM. Admission is $10.25 per adult, $8.25 per child, and children under 2 years old are free.

On their Facebook page, they outlined activities for the day:

There will be a sack race, coloring station, face painting and story time, and a local artist will teach children how to draw wildlife. As always, there will be fun to discover at our wonderful playland, ball crawl, jumbo jumper, and water wars balloon toss game! Nancy Best, the famous local children’s author, will be on site for a special storytime book signing! Live music will be played throughout the day with wildlife presentations scheduled, too! Don't forget the petting zoo and goat maternity ward, which will be open as well. Our concession stand will be serving delicious food items with a larger variety of kid-friendly food, special for this event only! Don’t miss our exciting raffle, which will take place at 1:30 pm!

Most of our children’s events will take place from 12 pm - 4 pm."

The petting zoo will also be open for visitors.