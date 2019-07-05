Burgers And Brews Back At The Saranac Brewery

Looking for great food, great drinks, and great entertainment? Burgers and Brews is back at the Saranac Brewery this summer.

Burgers and Brews is a benefit for the American Cancer Society taking place on Wednesday July 10th from 6PM - 9PM. For $20, you'll get dinner, a drink, and a side. While you're enjoying the food, enjoy entertainment from Simpleprops.

Brake From The Grind will create mouth-watering burgers & sides that pair perfectly with an ice cold Saranac!

Tickets are available now online for this event.