Robin Zander Will Sing on Ace Frehley’s ‘Origins Vol. 2′

Ace Frehley has finished recording another covers album, Origins Vol. 2, and while the former Kiss guitarist has yet to make an official announcement regarding its release date and track listing, we know from a pair of interviews with him that it's expected in October and will feature guest vocals by Robin Zander of Cheap Trick and Lita Ford.

He confirmed the singers' involvement in an interview with the Weekender, where he said that Origins Vol. 2, the follow-up to last year's Spaceman, has "surpassed my expectations. I got Lita Ford singing (the Rolling Stones') ‘Jumpin' Jack Flash,’ and she’s amazing. She came to my home and I coached her for two days with vocals and she just (expletive) killed it. I also have Robin Zander singing ‘30 Days in the Hole’ by Humble Pie. I really wanted to do the Humble Pie song, but I just couldn’t cut it, vocally, because (Steve) Marriott’s just too good of a Goddamn singer. I just couldn’t do justice to his vocals. But I remembered that I had bumped into Robin Zander years ago at a meet-and-greet and he had mentioned to me that he’d like to sing on one of my upcoming records, so I remembered that and gave him a call. And he killed it as well. He sounds like a young Marriott.”

He added that he's also recorded a version of Led Zeppelin's "Good Times Bad Times," just as he had done with their "Bring it on Home" on 2016's Origins Vol. 1. The word that he plans to release it in October comes via a video interview with Long Island's News 12 (see below), saying that it's the final production stages.

"I'm actually having more fun now than I did in my 50s," he said. "I don't know what the reason is. Sobriety might have something to do with it. The fact that I'm in better shape. I'm a lot more creative now. I've done five albums [since 2009's Anomaly]. And Origins Vol. 2 is done. It's just being mixed. That'll be out in October. So there's a lot of stuff going on."