Roger Daltrey Says His Voice Will Go ‘In the Next Five Years’

Roger Daltrey believes his singing ability has a finite timeline.

“Obviously within the next five years I think my voice will go,” the legendary Who frontman confessed to Billboard. “Age will get it in the end.”

While this prediction may upset loyal fans, Daltrey is quick to point out his voice is “still there at the moment.” The singer has been extremely active lately, seemingly determined to get as much out of his voice while it remains.

Last year, Daltrey released As Long as I Have You, his first solo record in 26 years. That was followed by The Who’s Tommy Orchestral, a live album capturing a symphonic performance of the classic rock opera, released last month. Meanwhile, Daltrey and the Who have been on the road for their Moving On! tour, a series of orchestral performances with dates stretching into the fall.

“It's having a fantastic effect on the audience, doing the Who tour with an orchestra,” Daltrey said.

"It's joyous, it's exhilarating, it really is," the singer confessed as he looks ahead to further performances. “I just want to get this tour done and the second leg to be even better than the first, and let's see where we are once we've done that. I mean, we're obviously coming to the twilight of our live career, and I'm glad we're getting to do something like this before it's over."

Then there’s the discussion of new Who material. The 75-year-old frontman has been collaborating with bandmate Pete Townshend on a new record, with Daltrey recently admitting he’s “incredibly optimistic” about the new songs.

"I think we’ve made our best album since Quadrophenia," the singer boasted, comparing the new material to the Who’s classic 1973 album. “Pete hasn’t lost it, he’s still a fabulous songwriter and he’s still got that cutting edge.”

The as-yet untitled LP will be the band's first new studio material since 2006's Endless Wire.