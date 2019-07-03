National Weather Service Warns of High Temps Fourth of July Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a statement for most of Central New York that temperatures are expected to be high from today throughout the weekend.

America is bringing the heat for it's birthday. For the weekend, temps will be getting higher. Today will be very warm, partly sunny with the possibility of a few thunderstorms later this evening. Tomorrow, the heat index rises into the low to mid 90 with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Humidity will be high. These conditions will continue into Saturday.

Heat index values during the afternoon of Independence Day, Friday and again on Saturday will climb to between 90 to 95 across much of the area. If planning to be outside, be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside if possible.

Credit: National Weather Service

Regardless of your plans, practice heat safety.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year and even more heat-related illnesses.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Never leave kids inside the car - LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!

Check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning when it is hot outside.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Pets are also susceptible to danger during extreme heat events. Make sure your pets are safe by following these tips from the Humane Society of the United States: