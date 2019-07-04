Alan Rogan, Pete Townshend’s Guitar Tech, Dies

Alan Rogan, who looked after Pete Townshend's guitars for many years, has died. Neither the cause of death nor his age was disclosed.

The Who broke the news on their website. "It is with great sadness that we announce that Alan Rogan, Pete Townshend’s guitar technician and close friend for more than 40 years has passed away," they wrote. "Alan was an essential and hugely respected member of the Who crew for many years and will be sorely missed."

Townshend gave a personal note of his own, sharing a photo of the two of them on his Instagram feed with the caption, "My guitar tech, friend, saviour and good buddy Alan Rogan. Touring with Rachel Fuller in 2004. R.I.P. He has so many friends who will miss him, and his lovely family have been wonderful."

While the cause of death is unknown to the public, it's possible that he'd been ill for a few months. Back in May, the staff of Norman's Rare Guitars in Los Angeles made a get-well video for Rogan, saying that "the greatest tech of all time" was "a little under the weather" and also noting that he'd worked with Aerosmith, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards.

Last month, the Who wrapped up the first leg of their orchestral Moving On! tour. They'll play a one-off gig at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, and return to North America on Sept. 1 at New York's Madison Square Garden and run through Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.