Tony Stewart Coming To Utica Rome Speedway

Legendary Racer Tony Stewart will invade the Utica Rome Speedway this summer.

Tony Stewart's Ollie's Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars comes to Vernon on Friday July 12th. Gates will open at 4:30PM, racing starts at 7PM.

Don't miss this action packed 410 Sprint Car Racing plus $2,000 to win 358 Modifieds.

Note this event is on Friday, July 12th, the Utica Rome Speedway usually races on Sundays. Tickets are $30 for adults; Seniors, Students, and Military $27, kids 16 and under $5. Pit passes are available for $40. Get more information at online from Utica Rome Speedway, or call 315-829-4557.