The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is still investigating an incident in which a juvenille stole a vehicle and caused severe damage to property.

Sheriff Maciol says, deputies were at "The Boro" Wednesday night investigating a separate incident when they observed a vehicle with no license plates being operated in an erratic manner.

The vehicle almost struck a building at the corner of State Route 12b and Route 315 before hitting several Law Enforcement vehicles at "The Boro." He then continued south on 315.

During the chase, the juvenille drove through several farmer's fields, struck a mailbox and ultimately hit an Oneida County Sheriff' Patrol Vehicle head-on, with the deputy inside.

The 14-year-old operator from Sangerfield eventually lost control of the vehicle, which eventually came to rest on its side after striking several trees.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Due to operator's age, his identity will not be revealed.