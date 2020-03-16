Gym Closed? Here’s 5 Free Resources For Workouts at Home

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York will join Connecticut and New Jersey to take joint regional action to reduce the spread of COVID-19. All restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos will close in New York tonight at 8 pm.

It's still important to get your exercise! For those who have a gym membership, you might be at a loss for getting your work out in daily. Luckily, there are many resources that you can take advantage of at home for free.

Here's a list of five free, online exercise resources that you can use during the COVID-19 gym closures:

DoYogaWithMe.com

You’ll find hundreds of tutorials and workouts listed on the site, and all of them are free. There are a few programs available for purchase if you’d prefer an outlined program.

Fitness Blender

Each of Fitness Blender's videos offers a full-length workout at no cost. Plus, Fitness Blender is more than just workouts; you’ll also find meal plans, health and nutrition tips, a customizable workout calendar, progress tracking tools, and forums where you can ask questions and stay accountable.

POPSUGAR Fitness

POPSUGAR Fitness offers fresh fitness tutorials, workouts, and exercises that will help you on your road to healthy living, weight loss, and stress relief on their YouTube channel. Their classes often cover the most buzzed-about workout classes and trends, including the Victoria's Secret workout, Tabata, P90X, Bar Method, and more. They have workouts that vary from 15 minutes to 60 minutes.

Make Your Body Work

Each of my workouts found at Make Your Body Work will challenge your entire body and will include elements of cardio, strength, and core conditioning. The uniqueness of these workouts are the "difficulty levels" that provide up to four distinct options for every single move.

BeFit

BeFit has exercises to challenge the abs & tone your arms, legs, chest, shoulders and booty with some of the best instructors.

What's the best thing about these resources? If you have a Smart TV, or a streaming device, you can stream them right to you TV at home! It's just like you're in the class!

